Matt Gaetz Under Investigation For Possible Sexual Relations With Teenager: Report

The Justice Department is investigating Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) for possible sexual relations with a 17-year-old girl, three people briefed on the matter told The New York Times on Tuesday.

The staunch conservative and Donald Trump ally is also under investigation for possibly paying for her to travel with him across state lines, which would violate federal sex trafficking laws because of her age.

According to the Times’ sources, the DOJ launched its investigation in the final months of the Trump presidency. Gaetz, 38, told the Times that the DOJ informed his legal team he was the subject of the probe but not the target, and added he believed there may be some bad faith accusations at play.

“I have a suspicion that someone is trying to recategorize my generosity to ex-girlfriends as something more untoward,” he said.

If found guilty of the crime, Gaetz could face a heavy sentence. Notably, he was the sole member of Congress in 2017 to vote against a law giving the federal government more power to prosecute human trafficking, saying his constituents did not want him to “create more federal government.”

Earlier Tuesday, Axios reported that Gaetz had privately told his inner circle he was considering retiring from Congress to take a job at the right-wing outlet Newsmax.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.