Matt Gaetz’s Hot Take On Ted Cruz Apology Mocked By Many On Twitter

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) weighed in on Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas) controversial Cancun trip — and promptly got taken to task on Twitter.
Cruz initially tried to blame his daughters for the holiday, which he cut short Thursday after mounting criticism. The Texas Republican later admitted traveling as his home state suffers widespread blackouts from winter storms wasn’t the greatest of looks.
Many Conservatives tripped over themselves trying to justify Cruz’s visit.
Trump sycophant Gaetz, however, was not among them.
Rather, he declared in the early hours of Friday:
Many Twitter users agreed, but not in the way Gaetz was likely hoping.
Instead, they argued, Cruz should have simply resigned over the scandal:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter