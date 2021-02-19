Matt Gaetz’s Hot Take On Ted Cruz Apology Mocked By Many On Twitter

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) weighed in on Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas) controversial Cancun trip — and promptly got taken to task on Twitter.

Cruz initially tried to blame his daughters for the holiday, which he cut short Thursday after mounting criticism. The Texas Republican later admitted traveling as his home state suffers widespread blackouts from winter storms wasn’t the greatest of looks.

Many Conservatives tripped over themselves trying to justify Cruz’s visit.

Trump sycophant Gaetz, however, was not among them.

Rather, he declared in the early hours of Friday:

Ted Cruz should not have apologized. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) February 19, 2021

Many Twitter users agreed, but not in the way Gaetz was likely hoping.

Instead, they argued, Cruz should have simply resigned over the scandal:

No, he should have simply resigned. https://t.co/8HGhjeCs4t — David Lytle (@davitydave) February 19, 2021

Someone is a little jealous of Cruz’s surge in the biggest-jerk-in-Congress derby. https://t.co/wjx5R9nhiq — Kim Masters (@kimmasters) February 19, 2021

America, you, seriously, have to start picking better humans to govern. https://t.co/JIzPCqBgIq — Don Champion (@DonChampionTV) February 19, 2021

Real Men™ abdicate their duty in a time of crisis, throw their children under the bus to sell a lazy lie, and then DON'T apologize. https://t.co/ZmucjOUWfb — Max Steele (@maxasteele) February 19, 2021

Ted Cruz should have resigned instead. https://t.co/k6DNrf3akU — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) February 19, 2021

Just going out on a limb here, but thinking some of his constituents may disagree https://t.co/ltgRNLf3q9 — Evan Rosenfeld (@Evan_Rosenfeld) February 19, 2021