POLITICS

Matt Gaetz's 'Creepy' Tweet To Tiffany Trump Leaves Twitter Users Feeling Gross

The Florida congressman had quite the reaction to Tiffany Trump's White House photo.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) posted an unusual response to a tweet from Tiffany Trump, one of President Donald Trump’s two daughters. 

Tiffany Trump, 27, had posted a photo of herself at the White House. 

Gaetz, 38, a Trump supporter who often defends the president in his Fox News appearances, replied with some rather excited emojis: 

Matt Gaetz's tweet response on Tiffany Trump's photo.
Matt Gaetz's tweet response on Tiffany Trump's photo.

Tiffany Trump hit the “like” button on Gaetz’s tweet ― but Twitter users didn’t like it at all: 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

White House Twitter Matt Gaetz Tiffany Trump