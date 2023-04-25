Matt Gaetz's Praise Of Tucker Carlson's Influence On Trump Is Truly Alarming

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on Monday praised the departed Fox News host Tucker Carlson for his undue influence on former President Donald Trump. (Watch the video below.)

“I cannot overstate the importance that Tucker Carlson had on public policy and choices we made in the government,” Gaetz told Newsmax’s Greg Kelly. “Tucker Carlson and I were directly involved in persuading President Trump to ignore some of the bad advice he was getting” from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Vice President Mike Pence “because we had a realistic view of foreign policy.”

The Trump administration’s cozy relationship with Fox News was exposed in text messages showing other network hosts privately begged Trump to call off the violence as his followers stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. On the air, they played down the insurrection.

But Gaetz’s claim about Carlson’s sway over the then-president is next-level.