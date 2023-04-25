What's Hot

Ex-Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Reportedly Gets New Job After Suspension

OOPS! Undercover California Drugs Sting Goes Seriously Sideways

Prince William Quietly Got 'Very Large Sum' From Murdoch Papers In Phone Hack Payout

10 Items Pediatricians Always Pack In Their Suitcase For Their Kids

I Was So Excited To Watch 'Beef' — But David Choe Ruined It For Me

Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries To Spearhead Effort To Flip New York House Seats

The Best And Worst Cottage Cheese You Can Buy, According To Experts

Reviewers With Small Breasts Tell Us Which Strapless Bras Work For Them

Reviewers Say These Garment Bags Aren’t A Nightmare To Travel With

The One Bedding Swap You Need For The Spring And Summer

Parents Who Lost A Child Share The Most Helpful Things People Did For Them

Brian Kilmeade Delivers Frosty Sendoff To Tucker Carlson In His Time Slot

PoliticsDonald TrumpFox Newstucker carlson

Matt Gaetz's Praise Of Tucker Carlson's Influence On Trump Is Truly Alarming

The extremist Florida lawmaker made disturbing claims about the ex-Fox News personality's sway over Donald Trump and his policies.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

|

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on Monday praised the departed Fox News host Tucker Carlson for his undue influence on former President Donald Trump. (Watch the video below.)

“I cannot overstate the importance that Tucker Carlson had on public policy and choices we made in the government,” Gaetz told Newsmax’s Greg Kelly. “Tucker Carlson and I were directly involved in persuading President Trump to ignore some of the bad advice he was getting” from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Vice President Mike Pence “because we had a realistic view of foreign policy.”

The Trump administration’s cozy relationship with Fox News was exposed in text messages showing other network hosts privately begged Trump to call off the violence as his followers stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. On the air, they played down the insurrection.

But Gaetz’s claim about Carlson’s sway over the then-president is next-level.

Carlson and Fox News parted ways on Monday. Carlson reportedly discovered he was being let go just 10 minutes before the network’s announcement. He has retained an attorney known for navigating breakups involving media stars.

Go To Homepage
Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community