Matt Lauer's Wife, Annette Roque, Files For Divorce

Annette Roque, the wife of former “Today” show host Matt Lauer, has filed for divorce two years after NBC fired the anchor after he was accused of sexually assaulting and harassing co-workers over the course of years.

USA Today and “Entertainment Tonight” confirmed on Wednesday that Roque, a former Dutch model, filed for divorce from Lauer, 61, in Suffolk County Court in New York on July 2.

The two separated after reports surfaced in November 2017 claiming Lauer had sexually assaulted a staffer at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. An investigation by Vanity Fair detailed accusations against the longtime NBC anchor, which included Lauer showing his penis to a female co-worker, giving a sex toy to another female colleague and making inappropriate sexual remarks about his colleagues.

NBC fired Lauer in November of that year, and “Today” co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb announced his departure on air.

A day after his firing, Laure apologized for his misconduct in a statement that was also read on “Today” by his former colleagues. However, he categorized some of the accusations as “untrue and mischaracterized.”

“Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed,” the statement read.

Five months after Lauer was ousted from NBC, the company completed an internal investigation into the accusations and concluded that the sexual misconduct claims made by four women were credible.

Lauer and Roque have been married since 1998 and are the parents of an 18-year-old son, 15-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son.