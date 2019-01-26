Actor Matt LeBlanc admitted Friday to being a little light-fingered when “Friends” ended.
The actor, who portrayed Joey Tribbiani on NBC’s hit sitcom, told “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon how he “clipped” a couple of things from the set.
But he pilfered one of the items —a magnetic drawing toy ― for a sweet reason.
Check out his explanation in the clip here:
LeBlanc also debated with Fallon over how many claps were in the comedy’s theme tune:
And he got to rewatch his first acting job:
