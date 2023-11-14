Matt LeBlanc Celebrates Friendship With 'Friends' Co-Star Matthew Perry

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.

There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.

In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”