Matt LeBlanc Celebrates Friendship With 'Friends' Co-Star Matthew Perry

Actor Matt LeBlanc took to Instagram on Tuesday to honor his “Friends” co-star and real-life friend Matthew Perry, who died last month at age 54.
“It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye,” LeBlanc’s post began. “The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life.”
Perry died Oct. 28 in what appeared to be a drowning incident at his home.
“It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend,” added LeBlanc, who played Joey to Perry’s Chandler on “Friends.” “I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never.”
The actor then said he wanted Perry to “Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love.”
But since the two actors became famous on a comedy show, LeBlanc couldn’t help but end his post with a joke: “And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”
You can see the post embedded below:
This isn’t LeBlanc’s only tribute to Perry.
Two days after Perry’s death, LeBlanc and the other surviving stars of “Friends” honored him with a statement to People:
“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.
There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.
In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”