What's Hot

Trump Says New York ‘Hard Place To Be A Trump’ After Company Convicted Of Tax Fraud

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Rule Red Carpet Just Days Before Netflix Series Drops

Kirstie Alley Said More Than Once That John Travolta Was The Love Of Her Life

GOP 'Vultures' Use Herschel Walker’s Campaign To Line Their Own Pockets

Andy Biggs Is Running For House Speaker Against Kevin McCarthy

Mitch McConnell Imperils Marijuana Banking Reform

Keke Palmer Shuts Down Trolls Who Called Her 'Ugly' With The Best Response

This Action Comedy Adaptation Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Kimmel Catches Amazing Detail Of Bible Trump Swore On To Defend Constitution

This Drama About Friendship Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Jan. 6 Committee Says It Will Make Criminal Referrals To The Justice Department

Mindy Kaling: ‘The Office’ Would Be Too ‘Taboo’ And ‘Inappropriate’ To Air Today

Entertainment
uktvGreat British Bake OffMatt Lucas

Matt Lucas Quits As 'Great British Bake Off' Host: 'It's Been A Delicious Experience'

"I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else."
Ashley Percival

Entertainment Reporter, The Huffington Post UK

Paul Hollywood, Matt Lucas, Prue Leith and Noel Fielding
Paul Hollywood, Matt Lucas, Prue Leith and Noel Fielding
C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon via PA Media

Matt Lucas has quit as co-host of “The Great British Bake Off” (which airs in the U.S. on Netflix as “The Great British Baking Show”).

The comedian, who has presented the show alongside Noel Fielding for the past three seasons, explained he was leaving due to a schedule clash.

In a statement posted on Twitter on Tuesday evening, Lucas wrote: “Farewell Bake Off! It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers.

“But it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both ‘Fantasy Football League’ and Bake Off alongside all my other projects.

“So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else.”

He continued: “I would like to give my warmest thanks and gratitude to everyone at Love Productions and Channel 4 and to Noelipops, Paul, Dame Prue, the crew and, of course, the wonderful bakers for welcoming me into the tent.

“I wish whoever takes over the very best and I can’t wait to tune into the next series without already knowing who won!”

The U.K.’s Channel 4 is yet to announce who will replace Lucas.

However, the former “Little Britain” star will still be seen on screen in forthcoming “Bake Off” Christmas specials, which are set to air on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day in the U.K.

Lucas with the team in the "Bake Off" tent.
Lucas with the team in the "Bake Off" tent.
C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon via PA Media

Lucas joined the “Bake Off” team in 2020, taking over from Fielding’s previous co-host Sandi Toksvig.

The pair were brought in to succeed original presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins when the show moved from BBC One to Channel 4 in 2017.

Following Lucas’ announcement, judge Prue Leith posted on Twitter: “I have absolutely loved working with you @RealMattLucas. Thank you for bringing so much laughter and fun to the tent.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ashley Percival - Entertainment Reporter, The Huffington Post UK

Entertainment Reporter, The Huffington Post UK

Popular in the Community