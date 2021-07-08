Man Whose Wife Died In Same Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant Wows With Emotional ‘AGT’ Audition

Matt Mauser honored his late wife Christina, who died last year in the same helicopter crash that killed NBA great Kobe Bryant, with an emotional performance of Phil Collins’ “Against All Odds” on “America’s Got Talent” Wednesday.

The performance earned Mauser, from Huntington Beach, California, a standing ovation from the “AGT” judges and a pass to the next round of the competition.

Mauser, 51, recalled prior to his audition how he’d been living “a dreamy kind of life” with the mother of their three children before tragedy struck.

They’d both retired from teaching so Mauser could pursue music. Christina was a top assistant coach at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy.

“She was just this very humble, powerful, beautiful human being,” Mauser said of his late wife.

“I would like to make sure that my children see that in spite of the grief that we’ve been through this year, that grief is not going to define who we are as a family,” he added. “And that my children see that we have to find joy in life and we have to continue.”

