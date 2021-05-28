Matt Palmer's 'Do It All Again' Is A Smooth Ode To Summer Romance

Courtesy photo Singer Matt Palmer released his new EP, "The Good Parts," on May 28.

Matt Palmer is kicking off summer happily in the throes of a new relationship, and he’s eager to croon about it.

The Los Angeles-based pop artist on Friday unveiled the video for his new single, “Do It All Again.” The song, he said, was written shortly after he began dating his current boyfriend, and reflects “that kind of euphoric feeling you have during the early stages” of a romance.

“Good thing he was into me,” Palmer quipped, “or it really could’ve scared him off.”

“Do It All Again” is featured on Palmer’s new EP, “The Good Parts,” which also hit streaming platforms on Friday. Earlier this month, he unveiled the video for the EP’s lead single, “I Don’t Want It,” via The Advocate.

Though he’s been writing and recording music for more than a decade, the singer told HuffPost his latest work is more daring, both sonically and lyrically, compared with previous releases like 2012’s “Like the Ocean” and 2018’s “Get Lost.”

Catch Matt Palmer’s “Do It All Again” video below.

“I tried to go out of my comfort zone a bit,” he explained. “I just wanted to try things I hadn’t been brave enough to try until now. ... I also had my hardest breakup and entered my healthiest relationship during the writing of this EP, so there’s a lot more shades of grey, lyrically.”

Much of “The Good Parts” was written and recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic. The unexpected downtime, Palmer said, was both “a positive and a negative” for him creatively, resulting in an artistic process that was “more in fits and starts” than usual.

Still, he’d like listeners to find the joy in “The Good Parts,” and incorporate his new songs onto their playlists as June, known globally as LGBTQ Pride Month, approaches.

“Mostly I want it to make people happy,” Palmer said. “We’re finally seeing the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, and hopefully ‘The Good Parts’ can be the perfect soundtrack for that!”