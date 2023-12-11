Matt Rife Slammed For Allegedly Telling A 6-Year-Old His Mom Buys His Presents With OnlyFans

Matt Rife’s comedic career has barely begun, but he’s already embroiled in another controversy.
On Saturday, TikToker Bunny Hedaya blasted the Netflix star on social media claiming he recently made an insensitive comment toward her 6-year-old son online.
“Matt Rife has decided to start beef with my 6-year-old child online,” Hedaya said in her TikTok video, which has already amassed 9 million views, condemning the comedian for his behavior.
Hedaya, who says her son is “really into [outer] space,” went on to share a screenshot, in which the controversial comedian allegedly dished a fiery reply to her son after he made a TikTok reaction video about a portion of Rife’s new Netflix standup, “Natural Selection.”
In Rife’s comedy special, he poked fun at people who are interested in astrology.
“I am so tired of you ladies blaming your poor decision-making skills on planets that don’t even know you. ... Your future is determined by your own thoughts, opinions and actions. You are in complete control of how your future turns out,” Rife, 28, said.
He added: “It has nothing to do with the stars, man. Just because Jupiter has a ring, and you don’t, doesn’t mean that’s what you’re supposed to look up to for this magical advice.”
In a separate video, Hedaya’s son reacted to Rife’s astrology joke.
“Actually, it’s Saturn that has the rings. It has more [visible rings] also,” her son said.
He then added, “And, you’re mean to girls,” seemingly referring to Rife’s insensitive joke about domestic violence victims that he made earlier in the same special.
In case you missed it, the internet criticized Rife last month over his distasteful dig at domestic abuse victims while filming “Natural Selection.”
Hedaya went on to say in her TikTok that her son’s response was meant to be “lighthearted,” and Rife was never actually tagged in the video.
“Jupiter also has [a] ring. OH!... and Santa [Claus] isn’t real,” Rife replied to Hedaya’s son on Instagram in a seemingly since-deleted comment. “Your mom buys you presents with the money she makes on OnlyFans. Good luck.”
Reps for Rife didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.
Hedaya’s followers weighed in on the whole ordeal in her comments section on TikTok.
“Matt rife being comedian who can’t take a joke is the funniest thing about him😭,” one person wrote.
Another added, “I thought Matt Rife couldn’t go any lower 😭😭😭”
“Matt rife’s entire ‘comedy’ style is supposed to dark/ offensive humor yet he can’t take a joke from a child… interesting!” someone else said.
Another commenter wrote, “Matt Rife is behaving more like a six year old than an actual six year old. Love it. Your son is adorable and you are beautiful 🥰 keep slaying!” someone else said.
Elsewhere in her TikTok video, Hedaya shut down Rife’s OnlyFans claims, noting that she doesn’t post her body online. She added that Rife just “can’t accept the fact that people may like women for their personalities.”
Rife has not publicly addressed Hedaya’s latest TikTok video.