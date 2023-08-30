CPAC Power Couple Calls Daily Beast 'Satan' For Reporting On Groping Allegations

LOADING ERROR LOADING

CPAC power couple Matt and Mercedes Schlapp are apparently having a hell of a time dealing with allegations that Matt Schlapp made unwanted and inappropriate advances toward other men.

So naturally they are accusing The Daily Beast, the outlet reporting the news, of doing Satan’s work.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Matt Schlapp, chair of the American Conservative Union, which hosts the influential Conservative Political Action Conference, was sued by a former campaign worker for Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker over allegations that Schlapp groped the staffer without permission.

Although Schlapp has denied the claims, The Daily Beast reported Monday that he tried to settle with the man earlier this year, which the Schlapps also denied.

The Daily Beast included the denial, but also noted The Washington Post’s reporting that Schlapp was facing new groping allegations, one involving a CPAC staffer who accused Matt Schlapp of attempting to kiss him while drinking late after a work function in 2017.

The other alleged incident occurred in early 2022, according to the Post’s sources, who said Schlapp made unwanted physical advances toward someone else’s employee while on a CPAC business trip in Palm Beach, Florida.

Advertisement

The Daily Beast said Monday it had independently confirmed the existence of the two new allegations through multiple people, including the former CPAC staffer who made the 2017 accusation.

The Schlapps have denied all of the allegations — and apparently didn’t appreciate The Daily Beast for reporting them. Nor did they appreciate who they believe to be the real force behind this sordid tale: Satan himself.

Mercedes Schlapp, a senior fellow at the CPAC Foundation and the wife of Matt Schlapp, called the website “Satan’s publication to persecute Christians and their families,” while Matt Schlapp chimed in by saying, “Soon to start a weekend edition: the Saturday Satan.”

The Daily Beast is Satan’s publication to persecute Christians and their families. — Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) August 30, 2023

Soon to start a weekend edition: the Saturday Satan https://t.co/xLVnMQs4RC — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) August 30, 2023

Advertisement

HuffPost attempted to reach out to Satan to see if the fallen angel is involved with The Daily Beast in any capacity, but did not receive an immediate response.

But a lot of people on X, the website formerly known as Twitter, had thoughts, including one Daily Beast staffer who jokingly suggested Mercedes Schlapp was on to something. “Sadly, this is true,” wrote reporter Will Sommer.

As someone who wrote a number of pieces for them, can confirm, the freelance contract was written in goat's blood. https://t.co/ao5KNkkTWL — Adam Kovac (@AdamJKovac) August 30, 2023

Other people raked the Schlapps over the coals:

The mark of the (Daily) Beast https://t.co/l96Y7C7s5U — Murtaza Hussain (@MazMHussain) August 30, 2023

Advertisement

NEW FAMILY VALUES: when a young man says your husband “grabbed my junk and pummeled it at length”…get angry at a website! https://t.co/l3iGltinE7 — Joel Lawson (@JoelLawsonDC) August 30, 2023