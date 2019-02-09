Matt Whitaker Headed To Trump Hotel After Hearing And People Are Talking

After an incredibly contentious hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on Friday Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker was spotted at the Trump International Hotel in Washington.
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman noted the sighting on Twitter. People who responded jabbed — nervously — at the too-close-for-comfort situation of the man who could conceivably fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller heading straight to one of the lairs of the man Mueller is investigating. One commented that Whitaker was “reporting back to daddy.” Another compared it to “Lex Luthor returning to the Legion of Doom.”
The hotel, incidentally, is the focus of a lawsuit against President Donald Trump, which argues that it’s a conduit for violating the Constitution’s emoluments clause. The clause bars federal officials from accepting benefits from foreign governments or officials to guard against foreign influence in the U.S. government — like the kind of influence Mueller is investigating.