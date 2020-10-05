HuffPost Finds

Matte Black Home Decor Finds To Take A Trip To The Dark Side

Get that "dark academia" aesthetic with matte black decor for your kitchen, living room, bathroom and more.

The best matte black home finds for the kitchen, living room and more.

Many of us have been recently investing in home improvement projects — when you’re spending so much time at home, that leaky faucet or cracked countertop might become annoying after a while.

That’s means we’ve seen the rise of decor trends, including “neo deco”— a much more modern take on art deco — and Cottagecore, which is all about getting that farmhouse feeling inside. Those trends tend to trickle down to everything from the print of a wallpaper to the color of cookware.

Thanks to three different home decor trends that have become particularly popular recently — industrial interiors, modern minimalist and the dark academia aesthetic — we’ve been seeing matte black everywhere.

Over color? Us, too.

Technically, black isn’t a color (yes, our black wardrobes would like a word) but the hue fits right in with the exposed brick walls of industrial style, clean lines of minimalism and dark wood bookshelves of dark academia. Now that we’re in a new season, a darker color palette could be very much welcome, especially with other shades like eggplant, terracotta and emerald.

We’re big fans of matte black, and it doesn’t seem like we’re the only ones, either — brands from H&M Home to Urban Outfitters and Target have gone all in on the trend, too. Even Amazon has matte black candleholders and pendant lights.

If you’re over color and are looking to try out the trend for yourself, we rounded up our favorite matte black furniture and home decor from around the internet, including a metal geometric art deco vase and Dutch oven that one of our editors actually owns.

Check out these matte black home finds for every room in the house:

1
Matte Modern Colander Set
Urban Outfitters
Strain away (in style) with this set of colanders that come in two sizes. They're made with stainless steel and have side handles that are easy to hold. Find it for $34 at Urban Outfitters.
2
Baker Bread Bin
Anthropologie
For freshly baked baguettes from a farmers market or all that homemade sourdough, this steel bread bin with a bamboo bin can help keep those loaves fresher for longer. Find it for $40 at Anthropologie.
3
Milo Small Dutch Oven
Verishop
Get cooking with this enameled Dutch oven that can do everything from "slow-cooked meals to bread-making." It looks like a much cooler cauldron. Find it for $95 at Verishop.
4
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Pour Over Kettle
Nordstrom
Pour your morning cup of coffee with this minimalist kettle, which has temperature control so your java can stay warm and a precision-pour spout to help stop spills. Find it for $149 at Nordstrom.
5
KitchenAid Artisan Matte Black Stand Mixer
Crate & Barrel
Matte gives this mixer (from fan favorite KitchenAid) a much more modern makeover. It features ten different speeds, a stainless bowl, dough hook and ergonomic handle. Oh, and this stand mixer has over 35,000 reviews, making it a real rave. Find it for $300 at Crate & Barrel.
6
Geometric Art Deco Vase
wowsucculents / Etsy
This vase just might make you do a double take, since it's so surreal. The geometric metal frame can definitely fit in with all the art deco decor you might have been buying. Find it starting at $16 on Etsy.
7
Matte Latte Bowls, Set of 4
Anthropologie
These bowls will stand out on your cupboard (especially if your shelves have clear glass). While they're called latte bowls, you can definitely use them for your cereal. Find it for $24 at Anthropologie.
8
Honeycomb Wine Rack
West Elm
Pop a bottle with this wine rack with a honeycomb design that can hold six different bottles. Find it for $48 at West Elm.
9
Ceramic Flower Vase Set of 3
Amazon
If you're not a fan of big bouquets, you might just need these black bud vases. The set can work on a coffee table or as a centerpiece. Find the set for $29 at Amazon.
10
Hanging Metal Coat Rack
H&M Home
Hang your coats without taking up too much room with this sculptural metal rack, which comes with five different knobs. Find it for $18 at H&M Home.
11
TILLAGD 20-Piece Flatware Set
IKEA
Even your meals can get a touch of matte black — and no, we're not talking about squid ink pasta. This simple flatware set is perfect if you're looking for clean and simple cutlery that's not fussy at all. Find it for $50 at IKEA.
12
Dayne Desk
Wayfair
Gone are the days of bulky and big desks. This desk, which you could also place in an entryway instead, is sleek and streamlined. The gold finish gives it a bit of glam that we're totally here for. Find it for $225 at Wayfair.
13
Cynthia Glass Tray
Urban Outfitters
This glass tray features scrolling edges and side handles. You can place your jewelry, makeup and perfumes on this tray, which has a slight vintage feel. Find it for $59 at Urban Outfitters.
14
Plant Pot on Pedestal
H&M Home
Calling all plant parents — if you're little ones have grown and graduated to being full-blown big houseplants, you might want to get them a bigger pot. And this one, with a pedestal, can hold all their leaves.
Find it for $25 at H&M Home.
15
Hudson & Canal Marduk Table Lamp
Bed Bath & Beyond
If your home office needs a bit of light now that it's getting darker earlier, you could turn to this lamp. The open metal frame won't feel overpowering in your work space at all. Find it for $66 at Bed Bath & Beyond.
16
Guthrie Two Tone Side Table Matte Black
Target
This side table is actually functional, with a large drawer, that you can use in your bedroom or living room. It has espresso-finished legs and a brass handle, too. Find it for $140 at Target.
17
Matte Black Hexagon-Shaped Metal Wire Nesting Trays
Amazon
Save some space with this set of trays, which you can use to serve food or to keep little trinkets organized. It's made of metal wire, ideal for an industrial look. Find the set of two of $35 at Amazon.
18
Stone Lain Coupe Dinnerware Set, Service For 4
Amazon
Fan of matching dinnerware? This set includes round dinner plates, salad plates, bowls and mugs. The matte black makes it look much edgier than traditional china. Find the set for $60 at Amazon.
19
Black Middle Finger Hand Sculpture
InteriorIllusions / Etsy
Well, this sculpture gets its point across. If you're looking for something that makes a statement, this piece will do just that. We're picturing it on a desk or bookshelf. Find it for $40 on Etsy.
20
Plastic Free Standing Toilet Paper Holder Canister
Amazon
If you're in a small space, this toilet paper holder can come in handy — with storage for three extra rolls. It's made of a rust-resistant metal. Find it for $16 at Amazon.
21
Capri Blue Volcano Matte Black Jar Candle
Anthropologie
One of our editors swears by this candle. And now you can get it in black so it can match your aesthetic, too. Find it for $32 at Anthropologie.
22
3-Tier Rolling Metal Storage Organizer
Amazon
You can use this rolling organizer in your laundry room for your detergent, kitchen for your spices or living room as a side table. Plus, it has over 2,000 reviews. Find it for $40 at Amazon.
23
Daleville Bar Cart
Wayfair
For happy hours, this bar cart can hold your ice bucket, glasses and cocktails. With wheels, you can roll it around the house without much trouble. Find it for $142 at Wayfair.
24
Minimalist Metal 6 Bulb Chandelier
World Market
If you're not into crystal chandeliers, we present this metal one, which won't clutter up your ceiling but will give off enough light for your space. Find it for $150 at World Market.
25
Black Matte 6-Cup Stovetop Moka Pot Espresso Maker
World Market
A matte (we wish it rhymed) for your latte: This espresso marker can make six cups of espresso at once on your stovetop. Find it for $20 at World Market.
