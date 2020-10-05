HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Finds The best matte black home finds for the kitchen, living room and more.

Many of us have been recently investing in home improvement projects — when you’re spending so much time at home, that leaky faucet or cracked countertop might become annoying after a while.

That’s means we’ve seen the rise of decor trends, including “neo deco”— a much more modern take on art deco — and Cottagecore, which is all about getting that farmhouse feeling inside. Those trends tend to trickle down to everything from the print of a wallpaper to the color of cookware.

Thanks to three different home decor trends that have become particularly popular recently — industrial interiors, modern minimalist and the dark academia aesthetic — we’ve been seeing matte black everywhere.

HuffPost Over color? Us, too.

Technically, black isn’t a color (yes, our black wardrobes would like a word) but the hue fits right in with the exposed brick walls of industrial style, clean lines of minimalism and dark wood bookshelves of dark academia. Now that we’re in a new season, a darker color palette could be very much welcome, especially with other shades like eggplant, terracotta and emerald.

If you’re over color and are looking to try out the trend for yourself, we rounded up our favorite matte black furniture and home decor from around the internet, including a metal geometric art deco vase and Dutch oven that one of our editors actually owns.