That’s means we’ve seen the rise of decor trends, including “neo deco”— a much more modern take on art deco — and Cottagecore, which is all about getting that farmhouse feeling inside. Those trends tend to trickle down to everything from the print of a wallpaper to the color of cookware.
Technically, black isn’t a color (yes, our black wardrobes would like a word) but the hue fits right in with the exposed brick walls of industrial style, clean lines of minimalism and dark wood bookshelves of dark academia. Now that we’re in a new season, a darker color palette could be very much welcome, especially with other shades like eggplant, terracotta and emerald.
If you’re over color and are looking to try out the trend for yourself, we rounded up our favorite matte black furniture and home decor from around the internet, including a metal geometric art deco vase and Dutch oven that one of our editors actually owns.
Check out these matte black home finds for every room in the house:
Matte Modern Colander Set
Urban Outfitters
Strain away (in style) with this set of colanders that come in two sizes. They're made with stainless steel and have side handles that are easy to hold. Find it for $34 at Urban Outfitters.
These bowls will stand out on your cupboard (especially if your shelves have clear glass). While they're called latte bowls, you can definitely use them for your cereal. Find it for $24 at Anthropologie.
If you're not a fan of big bouquets, you might just need these black bud vases. The set can work on a coffee table or as a centerpiece. Find the set for $29 at Amazon.
Hanging Metal Coat Rack
H&M Home
Hang your coats without taking up too much room with this sculptural metal rack, which comes with five different knobs. Find it for $18 at H&M Home.
TILLAGD 20-Piece Flatware Set
IKEA
Even your meals can get a touch of matte black — and no, we're not talking about squid ink pasta. This simple flatware set is perfect if you're looking for clean and simple cutlery that's not fussy at all. Find it for $50 at IKEA.
Dayne Desk
Wayfair
Gone are the days of bulky and big desks. This desk, which you could also place in an entryway instead, is sleek and streamlined. The gold finish gives it a bit of glam that we're totally here for. Find it for $225 at Wayfair.
Cynthia Glass Tray
Urban Outfitters
This glass tray features scrolling edges and side handles. You can place your jewelry, makeup and perfumes on this tray, which has a slight vintage feel. Find it for $59 at Urban Outfitters.
Plant Pot on Pedestal
H&M Home
Calling all plant parents — if you're little ones have grown and graduated to being full-blown big houseplants, you might want to get them a bigger pot. And this one, with a pedestal, can hold all their leaves. Find it for $25 at H&M Home.
Hudson & Canal Marduk Table Lamp
Bed Bath & Beyond
If your home office needs a bit of light now that it's getting darker earlier, you could turn to this lamp. The open metal frame won't feel overpowering in your work space at all. Find it for $66 at Bed Bath & Beyond.
Guthrie Two Tone Side Table Matte Black
Target
This side table is actually functional, with a large drawer, that you can use in your bedroom or living room. It has espresso-finished legs and a brass handle, too. Find it for $140 at Target.
Matte Black Hexagon-Shaped Metal Wire Nesting Trays