Mattel Says Olympic Barbies 'Fell Short' After Critics Note Lack Of Asian Representation

Mattel, the brand behind Barbie, says it “will work to find more ways to champion all representation” after many critics lambasted the brand’s Olympic Games collection for not having an Asian Barbie.

Last year, the company collaborated with the International Olympic Committee and Tokyo 2020 organizers to develop a line of dolls for the Games.

A press release from Mattel of the announcement noted that it would highlight “inclusivity and innovation, with toys reflecting the five new sports added to the Olympic program in Tokyo ― baseball/softball, sport climbing, karate, skateboarding and surfing ― all to inspire a new generation of athletes and fans around the world.”

#Barbie is committed to empowering girls to participate in sports by capturing the fun and friendship of the season, and inspiring kids to find the athlete within.🏅 #YouCanBeAnything #tokyo2020 #Olympics https://t.co/MFjn2ZhfvW pic.twitter.com/XftIDTaZMo — Barbie (@Barbie) July 28, 2021

People were quick to notice that the dolls appeared to be primarily white and Black, with none of the dolls appearing to be of Asian descent despite the Olympics taking place in Japan.

Many within the Asian community noted that the oversight was egregious not only because of where the Olympics took place this year but also in the wake of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May and the rash of anti-Asian violence and rhetoric that has sprung up during the coronavirus pandemic.

.@Mattel: promotes “most diverse line yet” in Olympic collection

Also Mattel: neglects to include Asian Barbie dolls when the Olympics are literally being held in Tokyo 🤦🏻‍♂️ talk about erasure pic.twitter.com/00W082MnlV — Phil Mok 목용수  (@pmok) August 6, 2021

Where’s the Asian Barbie?? They are generally hard to find but you would think Olympics would include! My daughter is half Asian & I keep debating if she will ever play with Barbie. This just proves to me that Disney Princess is the way better choice! @Hasbro @DisneyStudios — Amanda Tran (@awadds) August 7, 2021

Here we go again. Lack of Asian representation from a global brand @Barbie. You would think that there was someone on the team there that would have noticed it prior to the release. I guess what they say is true, "ignorance is bliss". — Julie Kim (@jkimboh) August 7, 2021

Seriously? APAHM was just in May and #antiAsianHate is still ongoing and with Sunisa Lee winning Gymnastic Gold, there isn't an obvious Asian American Barbie Olympian? Do Better. — Vincent Yee (@vincentyee8) July 31, 2021

It’s so fun to see white Barbie in a karate uniform. Take our culture, nod to Tokyo hosting the Olympics but say hell no to an Asian Barbie huh @Mattel https://t.co/6WM0O2L5Mk — KAT KIM (@theonekatkim) August 7, 2021

While Mattel maintains its skateboarding doll was intended to represent the Asian community, a spokesperson told HuffPost via email that the company acknowledges its “intention to represent” the community “fell short.”

“Fostering a more inclusive world is at the heart of our brand and we strive to reflect that in our Barbie product line. With our Barbie Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 dolls, we celebrate a range of athletes to inspire kids to find their athlete within,” said the spokesperson.

“However, our intention to represent the Asian community with the Skateboarder doll fell short and we fully receive and recognize the feedback. Moving forward, we will work to find more ways to champion all representation and celebrate the amazing achievements of all Olympic athletes, who are showing us that anything is possible.”