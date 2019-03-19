Mattel Is Launching A Line Of BTS Dolls

Dope.
Manufacturing giant Mattel, known for big brands including Barbie, will be releasing a line of dolls in the likeness of K-pop band BTS, it announced on its social media accounts early Monday. While the company didn’t yet allow fans to see a proper glimpse of the dolls, it hinted that it’ll be “sharing the
#BTS love with retailers around the world this summer.”
“No more dreaming. Something big’s coming...” Mattel tweeted of the news, appearing to draw from the BTS song “No More Dream.”
Mattel noted that the dolls will have fully poseable arms, legs, hands and feet. The RM doll even captures the group member’s signature dimple, the company teased.
Needless to say, the K-pop group’s famously fierce fans, BTS ARMY, did not keep their cool on Twitter.
The band is gearing up for a packed few months. In May, BTS will embark on the Love Yourself world tour, hitting cities in the U.S., Thailand, the U.K., Japan and more.