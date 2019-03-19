Mattel Is Launching A Line Of BTS Dolls

ASSOCIATED PRESS The K-pop band BTS is getting its own line of dolls.

Manufacturing giant Mattel, known for big brands including Barbie, will be releasing a line of dolls in the likeness of K-pop band BTS, it announced on its social media accounts early Monday. While the company didn’t yet allow fans to see a proper glimpse of the dolls, it hinted that it’ll be “sharing the # BTS love with retailers around the world this summer.”

“No more dreaming. Something big’s coming...” Mattel tweeted of the news, appearing to draw from the BTS song “No More Dream.”

Mattel noted that the dolls will have fully poseable arms, legs, hands and feet. The RM doll even captures the group member’s signature dimple, the company teased.

You can call him an artist, you can call him an idol… 💜 #BTSDollsOfficial #BTSxMattel pic.twitter.com/2rVdAcJWkH — Mattel (@Mattel) March 19, 2019

Needless to say, the K-pop group’s famously fierce fans, BTS ARMY, did not keep their cool on Twitter.

Im nearly 30 and going to be playing with dolls in my room pic.twitter.com/qUfSGYWlQ3 — mishi | bts come home 🇨🇦 (@Mishamochi1) March 18, 2019