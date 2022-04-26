Matthew Broderick Reveals The Moment He Knew Sarah Jessica Parker Was ‘The One’

And just like that ... Matthew Broderick was in love.

“The Producers” star decided to indulge Andy Cohen in some details about his 25-year marriage to Sarah Jessica Parker on “Watch What Happens Live” over the weekend and shared the moment he knew the “Sex and the City” star was “the one.”

“The first time I met her,” Broderick said. “I saw her walking down the street, and thought, ‘That’s it.’”

The “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” star also shared the most thoughtful gift his wife has ever given him (he was “blindfolded, and suddenly I was in the Caribbean”) and his ideal date with the style icon (“I like some plain ol’ ... dinner”).

But perhaps the sweetest detail in regards to the way he feels about the mother of his three children — James Wilkie Broderick, 19, and twins Tabitha and Marion, 12 — was when Cohen asked the actor to describe a quality he most admired in Parker.

“Humor and wisdom,” he said without a moment’s hesitation.

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker with their kids, James, Tabitha and Marion, in 2017. Bruce Glikas via Getty Images

Broderick offered a few more details about the moment he first saw Parker while speaking to Yes Network in 2021, via E! News.

“I do remember first meeting her ... we went to a movie together,” he said. “And I still remember very clearly seeing her walk down the street toward the movie theater ... It’s very unique, because I wouldn’t remember most people the first time I saw them come down the street. [But] I remember it as clear as day.”

And although Broderick was immediately smitten, it did take him a while to actually ask Parker out on a date.

Parker and Broderick at the 49th Annual Tony Awards in 1995. Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images

“My memory is that literally months passed when I didn’t ask her for a date,” Broderick told The New York Times in 1996.

“Your memory is correct,” Parker confirmed, adding that he called her for a date on Feb. 1, 1992.

Parker continued, “Then he left a very charming, very self-effacing message on the machine. You know, ‘Hi, it’s Matthew Broderick.’ You had to use your last name.”

The couple began dating shortly after that voicemail and wed in 1997 in a surprise ceremony in which their 100 guests were told they were simply attending a party.

Another shocker from their wedding day was that Parker famously wore a black dress.