New England Patriots Star Declares Mac And Cheese Not Fit For Thanksgiving

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon is on a mission: to remove macaroni and cheese from the Thanksgiving table.

Judon went viral earlier this week after he trashed the popular comfort food with some uncomfortable comments.

Advertisement

“It’s disgusting,” Judon said, according to CBS Boston. “Get it off the table. The bathrooms will be less busy and everybody will have a better day. ... If you want to have a good Thanksgiving, don’t cook mac and cheese.”

Obviously, Thanksgiving side dishes are a matter of taste, but Judon is convinced his hot take is the right one.

“We have to get it off the table,” Judon said, according to The Boston Globe. “It’s just cheese and noodles. It’s not that good.”

He didn’t stop there.

Advertisement

“It’s probably one of the most overrated dishes,” Judon said, adding that a table without mac and cheese will make for “a much better Thanksgiving for everybody in the house.”

Judon’s antipathy towards mac and cheese isn’t new and nothing has been able to make him like it as he’s grown older.

“I have never liked macaroni and cheese,” Judon said, according to the Globe. “You know how they say ‘Your taste buds change every seven years?’ ... Every time I try it it’s the same thing. It’s never going to change. It’s never going to get better. All right?”

Sadly for Judon, he will likely have to deal with the object of his ire at his family’s Thanksgiving dinner.

Advertisement

“My whole family loves it. My brothers and sisters. My mom cooks it in a big pan — they know not to put it on my plate, or that’s fighting words,” he said.

Many Twitter users couldn’t stomach Judon’s hot take.

still rattled by Matthew Judon. I generally don't care too much about food takes -- our taste buds are different! -- but I've never fathomed somebody being able to eat mac and cheese and thinking it isn't good — DJ Bean (@DJ_Bean) November 24, 2021

Matthew Judon’s hatred towards Mac and cheese offends me — Troy King (@TKingMode) November 24, 2021

Matthew Judon had @mspears96 UPSET about his comments on mac and cheese 😂



"I will never stand for the blasphemy that we just had on this damn show. ... If you got crumbles on the top of your mac and cheese, throw it the hell away!" pic.twitter.com/9kUjRETbjb — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 23, 2021

Judon continued to milk the controversy on Tuesday night by posting an Instagram video where he responded to his haters.

One person who stuck out to Judon was the user who praised him in October only to demand his release from the team for his mac and cheese opinions.

“Joe, I really just think this is blatantly contradictory,” he said. “On October 11th, you loved me. Today, I say something about some food, now I’m gonna get cut? Sheeeeesh.”