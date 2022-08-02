Hilary Duff's Husband Calls Out Candace Cameron Bure For Ignorant TikTok

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma in 2017. Michael Tran via Getty Images

Red, white and boo.

Candace Cameron Bure went full-on ’Merica during a July 4 TikTok last month. In the video, Bure sports an ensemble brimming with nods to the American flag, complete with a headband topped with stars.

As she shows off her over-the-top outfit, she laughs and says, “I mean, c’mon, did you expect anything less from me? Happy Fourth of July!”

Advertisement

Well, it seems not everyone was a fan of Bure’s post — but not because she looked like a cartoonish embodiment of the Pledge of Allegiance.

Musician Mathew Koma, who is married to actor Hilary Duff, took issue with Bure’s choice of background music.

Presumably Bure thought the song she chose to play — Bruce Springsteen’s 1986 hit “Born in the U.S.A.” — was an uncomplicated celebration of patriotism and would lend itself to the campiness of her post.

Advertisement

But Koma pointed out in his own TikTok that the upbeat tune has a darker meaning than most suspect.

“Yeah, that song you’re playing,” he says in a side-by-side duet post that features Bure’s July 4 video. “It’s about veterans coming home from Vietnam and being treated like shit. It’s not about the Fourth of July.”

In his 2016 memoir “Born to Run,” Springsteen called “Born in the U.S.A.” a “protest song.” He was inspired to write it after going to a 1981 benefit concert in Los Angeles for Vietnam veterans, per NPR. The lyrics of the verses describe a man who feels lost, enlists, and returns home to a nation that could care less about his service to the country. The song’s upbeat chorus is meaningful as well.

“The pride was in the chorus,” Springsteen said to host Terry Gross in a 2005 interview. “In my songs, the spiritual part, the hope part, is in the choruses. The blues and your daily realities are in the details of the verses.”

Bure has not responded to being called out for her foible — but if she does, here’s hoping she doesn’t just respond with a “Full House” GIF with one of the show’s catchphrases.