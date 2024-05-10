EntertainmentHilary DuffMatthew Koma

Matthew Koma Makes ‘Genetic Pool’ Joke About Newborn Daughter With Hilary Duff

Koma and Duff welcomed their third child, Townes Meadow, earlier this month.
Curtis M. Wong
Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost

Matthew Koma marked the arrival of his third child with Hilary Duff with a little joke at his wife’s expense.

“My literal warrior goddess of a wife gave birth to our beautiful Townes Meadow Bair at home on 5/3/24,” the musician wrote on Instagram, alongside a carousel of images showing Duff cradling her newborn.

“She’s happy, healthy, chunky and looks like nobody in our genetic pool,” he continued, “so if anyone knows of [Duff’s] whereabouts roughly 9 months ago to date, please reach out for a cash reward.”

Duff echoed her husband’s sentiments, albeit minus the innuendo, with an Instagram post of her own.

“Townes Meadow Bair, now we know why she made us wait so long…She was perfecting those Cheeks!” she wrote. “I Have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic.”

Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff have been married since 2019.
The “Lizzie McGuire” actor and Koma, who have been married since 2019, are also parents to daughters Banks, 5, and Mae, 3. She shares a 12-year-old son, Luca, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Duff publicly announced her pregnancy in December in an Instagram post featuring a snapshot of her family’s holiday card.

“Buckle up Buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch!” the card read.

And in March, Koma made it clear that Townes would be the final addition to their family when he documented his experience getting a vasectomy on Instagram.

“It’s honestly not bad at all,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself in a hospital gown. In another image, he could be seen holding what appeared to be an ice pack on his crotch, quipping: “10/10 would recommend.”

