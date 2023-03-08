Matthew Lawrence Talks About Romance With TLC's Chilli: 'She's Really, Really Special'

Matthew Lawrence recently gushed over his relationship with singer Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas.

The actor and “Brotherly Love Podcast” host opened up about their romance in an Entertainment Tonight interview Friday, saying that his life is in “complete bloom” and that the TLC star is “an amazing woman.”

“I’ve never gotten to be able to experience that kind of a relationship before,” he said. “She’s really, really special.”

Lawrence shared that their relationship began after they wound up, by chance, on a flight together. He said they remained friends for months before taking their relationship to the next step.

The “Boy Meets World” actor also revealed in the interview that he and Chilli intend to have baby.

“That’s the game plan,” he told ET. “That’s what we’re trying to do.”

The couple first went Instagram official in December, after months of dating rumors. They both posted a video of them dancing together in onesies to A-ha’s 1985 hit “Take on Me.”

In January, a representative for Chilli confirmed to People that the two had spent the holidays together with the singer’s family in Atlanta.

“I’ve been with Chilli since 2005 and I’ve never seen her this in love,” the rep said. “She is glowing. They are really cute together.”

Chilli has an adult son, Tron Austin, from a previous relationship with music producer Dallas Austin. Lawrence was previously married to former “Dancing With the Stars” performer Cheryl Burke, before they finalized their divorce in September.

Asked about the split, Lawrence told ET that he learned a lot from the experience, saying it “tested me.”