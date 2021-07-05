Matthew McConaughey Sends Out Weird July 4 ‘American Puberty’ Message

Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey, who is considering a run for Texas governor, hinted again at political ambitions on Sunday with a patriotic message of unity and puberty released for Independence Day.

“Happy birthday, America!” he began. “Let’s admit that this last year’s trip around the sun was also another head-scratcher. Let’s also remember that we are babies. As a country, we are basically going through puberty in comparison to other countries’ timelines.”

McConaughey said the nation is going through growing pains, and urged Americans to keep learning, striving and climbing.

“We gotta make sure we maintain hope along the way as we continue to evolve,” he said. “Why? Because it’s who we are. Why? Because the alternative sucks.”

McConaughey, who won the 2014 Best Actor award for his role in “Dallas Buyers Club,” called for unity, and asked his followers to reflect on the state of the nation.

“Take a little bit of inventory on where we’ve come from, where we are, and how and where we want to go from here on the way to being the best we can be,” the Texas native said. “Now what if that was a song that each of us just said, ’I can’t not sing that song’.”

happy 245th birthday America - lets rock pic.twitter.com/MiLKZ0HN8y — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) July 4, 2021

Earlier this year, a poll found McConaughey ― who has described himself as neither a Democrat nor Republican but rather “aggressively centric” ― with a 12-point lead over Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

A poll this weekend, however, found Abbott with a one-point edge.

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D), also reportedly considering a run for governor, trails Abbott by 12.