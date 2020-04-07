Matthew McConaughey Hosts Virtual Bingo For Quarantined Seniors, Gets Sweetest Thanks

Matthew McConaughey hosted a virtual bingo game for the residents of a senior living community who are in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The residents, in turn, thanked the actor in the sweetest way.
The “Dallas Buyers Club” star called the numbers and declared the winners, while surrounded by his own family, in a video that The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living in Round Rock, Texas, shared online at the weekend.
Check out the clip here:
After the game, the residents thanked McConaughey with heartfelt messages on green cards ― a reference to his uplifting speech last month in which he encouraged people to “turn a red light into a green light” amid the health crisis.
Check out that clip here:
And McConaughey’s message from March here:
