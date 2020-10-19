Matthew McConaughey Reveals Dad Died While Having Sex With His Mom

Matthew McConaughey has shared details of his parents’ volatile relationship ― and how it came to an end.
The Oscar winner revealed in his new memoir “Greenlights” that his father, James McConaughey, died while having sex with his mother, Kay. It was just how his dad predicted, the actor recalled.
“I got a call from my Mom. ‘Your dad died.’ My knees buckled,” McConaughey wrote in an excerpt shared by People. “I couldn’t believe it. He was my dad. Nobody or nothing could kill him. Except mom. He’d always told me and my brothers, ‘Boys, when I go, I’m gonna be makin’ love to your mother.’ And that’s what happened. He had a heart attack when he climaxed.”
The “Beach Bum” actor, who was born after his parents married each other for the third time, characterized their bond as “the Pacific Ocean in a storm.”
“They were, at times, violent,” he told People. “As I say in the book, that is how they communicated.”
His father died in 1992. His mother is now 88.
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place