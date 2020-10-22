Matthew McConaughey opened up about painful moments from his past in his new memoir, “Greenlights.”
The Oscar-winning actor was estranged from his mother, Kay, for nearly a decade after she began leaking their personal conversations to the press and betraying his trust in other ways, he revealed in the book that came out Tuesday.
“I was calling my mom at that time, after I’d gotten famous, needing to talk to my mom,” he told SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” Wednesday. “And my mom was not the only one on the phone. The woman that was on the phone was a fan ― of my fame.”
He added: “I would have conversations, and then all of a sudden — whoop — what we’d talked about would end up in the paper three days later. I was, like, ‘Mom, that was between us!’”
He said he would have to tell his mom not to share things, but she didn’t listen. The final straw was a TV interview his mother gave from his childhood home in which she pointed to the bed where he lost his virginity and revealed other extremely personal details.
When McConaughey called his mom during the TV special, she initially denied doing anything, then said that she “didn’t think” he’d find out about the interview.
“We went through a time where I didn’t really share much with her,” he said. “She became a different person.”
“It was a strenuous relationship for eight years. We’re back completely now,” the actor added, saying that he’s since “forgiven her” and had to “make some boundaries.”
“There’s always forgiveness. I just tried to bide my time,” he said. “It was a sad time. I remember talking to my brothers, going, ‘I have these five-minute conversations with mom on Sunday when I’ll call her, and I just really listen and barely say anything.’
“And I don’t feel like she’s getting to know me or I’m getting to know her any better,” McConaughey added. “It was tough for eight years, but we went through it, and we’re on the other side of it. It’s good.”
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place