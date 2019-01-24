Matthew McConaughey Can't Recall Full-Frontal Nudity But Has Jokes About It

Matthew McConaughey claimed to have no recollection of his reported full-frontal nudity scene in the new movie “Serenity.” But he and “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert still exchanged some upfront zingers about it on Wednesday.

Colbert, assured by his researcher that the actor bares all in the film, urged McConaughey to watch the movie carefully. “Will that be the first time you find out whether you’re cut?” the host asked.

McConaughey brought along some of the bourbon he endorses, and used the label for an off-color joke.

“Speaking of bourbons, now we’ll know if I’m a Savage Cock or a Longbranch,” he said.

Longbranch is the Wild Turkey label that the actor backs, and Savage Cock is a fictional booze that Colbert used in a sketch to mock McConaughey in a previous show.

Cheers, lads.

Watch the phallic fun begin at the 3:50 mark above.