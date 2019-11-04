Matthew McConaughey Joins Instagram In A Very Matthew McConaughey Way

Matthew McConaughey is celebrating his 50th birthday with an announcement: He’s officially on Instagram.

On Monday, the actor posted a series of videos on both Twitter and the ’gram to ring in his new handle, which is, aptly, @officiallymcconaughey.

“Born November the 4th 1969, got my dad’s name the very same day. But not until I turned 50, today, did I become @officiallymcconaughey. That’s my Instagram handle. See you there,” says the Texas native in a video he tweeted.

“The Beach Bum” star got candid in his first post on his newly minted page, telling fans in a confessional sort of video: “When people come to my page, I want them to see me. Look, this is my first venture into sharing myself and my views with the world, and I’m a little bit nervous about it, because quite frankly, I know I want to have a monologue. I’m not sure I want to have the dialogue. But I’ve learned that you gotta have the dialogue, too.”

McConaughey waxed poetic a bit, as he’s wont to do ― have you seen those Lincoln ads? ― adding that he also wants to “have some fun” with the platform and hopes his content “makes you think a second” or even “makes your heart swell up a little bit.”

To cover all of his bases, the father of three also sang a little song on his Instagram Story.

“Do I have an Instagram? Well, I’d be a lot cooler if I did. But guess what? It is now a lot cooler because I do,” he says after singing in a velvet chair, as one does.

alright alright alright! Matthew McConaughey is on Instagram now: pic.twitter.com/EQQNuvZxTL — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) November 4, 2019

Oh, boy. We can’t wait to see what sort of antics he gets up to on this platform.