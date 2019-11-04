ENTERTAINMENT

Matthew McConaughey Joins Instagram In A Very Matthew McConaughey Way

The actor rang in his 50th birthday on Monday by announcing his new social media page through videos, songs, and, naturally, some inspiration.

Matthew McConaughey is celebrating his 50th birthday with an announcement: He’s officially on Instagram.

On Monday, the actor posted a series of videos on both Twitter and the ’gram to ring in his new handle, which is, aptly, @officiallymcconaughey.

“Born November the 4th 1969, got my dad’s name the very same day. But not until I turned 50, today, did I become @officiallymcconaughey. That’s my Instagram handle. See you there,” says the Texas native in a video he tweeted.

“The Beach Bum” star got candid in his first post on his newly minted page, telling fans in a confessional sort of video: “When people come to my page, I want them to see me. Look, this is my first venture into sharing myself and my views with the world, and I’m a little bit nervous about it, because quite frankly, I know I want to have a monologue. I’m not sure I want to have the dialogue. But I’ve learned that you gotta have the dialogue, too.”

McConaughey waxed poetic a bit, as he’s wont to do ― have you seen those Lincoln ads? ― adding that he also wants to “have some fun” with the platform and hopes his content “makes you think a second” or even “makes your heart swell up a little bit.”

To cover all of his bases, the father of three also sang a little song on his Instagram Story. 

“Do I have an Instagram? Well, I’d be a lot cooler if I did. But guess what? It is now a lot cooler because I do,” he says after singing in a velvet chair, as one does.

Oh, boy. We can’t wait to see what sort of antics he gets up to on this platform.

