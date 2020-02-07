Matthew McConaughey, Kate Hudson Haven't Forgotten About Their 'Love Fern'

(AP Photo/Diane Bondareff) Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey, stars of "How to Lose a Guy in 10 days," appear in New York on Feb. 3, 2003.

All’s fair in love (ferns) and war.

Matthew McConaughey is apparently still thinking about the love fern his character in “How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days” received a whopping 17 years ago.

On Friday, the actor shared a snapshot from the film where his character, Benjamin Barry, is telling Kate Hudson’s character, Andie Anderson, how he accidentally let the fern she psychotically gave him to signify their growing love die.

“Our love fern! You let it die!” she exclaims in the film — to which he calmly says: “No, honey, it’s just sleeping.”

The film, which follows the winding tale of the two characters dating for 10 days with different goals in mind, has many memorable moments, but this one is particularly wild. (I think about the Krull the Warrior King scene at least once a week.)

In his throwback post, McConaughey writes under the image: “that damn fern.”

Hudson commented on the post with the crying-laughing emoji before resharing the moment on her own page, emphasizing her character’s anger at the fern’s death.

Ah, if only everything in life could be as whimsical as a rom-com.