Watch Matthew McConaughey And Reese Witherspoon Totally Mess With Interviewers

The "Sing 2" cast dropped non sequiturs into junket chats for "The Tonight Show" prank.
Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and others in “Sing 2” spiced up their junket interviews with non sequiturs for a “Tonight Show” gag that was posted Sunday. (Watch it below.)

The Oscar-winning McConaughey did his thespian best to work in “Grape Nuts, go nuts” while answering a question about marsupials. And Witherspoon, “The Morning Show” star, injected “They’re grape! As T the Tiger says,” into her exchange about filming in the pandemic.

Nick Kroll, Tori Kelly, Scarlett Johansson and director Garth Jennings uttered nonsense that didn’t include cereal-related phrases. Now we know for sure that “it’s never a great idea to microwave a balloon.”

