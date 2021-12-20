Watch Matthew McConaughey And Reese Witherspoon Totally Mess With Interviewers

Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and others in “Sing 2” spiced up their junket interviews with non sequiturs for a “Tonight Show” gag that was posted Sunday. (Watch it below.)

The Oscar-winning McConaughey did his thespian best to work in “Grape Nuts, go nuts” while answering a question about marsupials. And Witherspoon, “The Morning Show” star, injected “They’re grape! As T the Tiger says,” into her exchange about filming in the pandemic.

