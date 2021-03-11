Matthew McConaughey Says He's Considering Running For Governor Of Texas

We might finally get some insight into what exactly Matthew McConaughey is thinking about while he aimlessly drives around in Lincolns.

The “Magic Mike” actor announced Wednesday on an episode of “The Balanced Voice” podcast that he’s seriously considering throwing his Stetson into a gubernatorial run in Texas.

After host Rania Mankarious mentioned the “True Detective” star running for governor in his home state, McConaughey replied, “It’s a true consideration.”

“I’m looking into now again, what is my leadership role?” the 51-year-old Oscar winner said.

He added: “Because I do think I have some things to teach and share, and what is my role? What’s my category in my next chapter of life that I’m going into?”

People on Twitter had a variety of reactions to McConaughey musing a political run.

Would he run on a progressive platform, or alt-right alt-right alt-right? — Nick Moseley (@NMoseley_Writer) March 11, 2021

As much as I adore Matthew McConaughey, I'd much rather see @BetoORourke run for governor if TX. pic.twitter.com/sZ57f627qg — 𝓙𝓮𝓷𝓒𝓮𝓮 #ISayFuckALOT #MaskUpDummy😷 🍀☘️☘️🍀 (@DMBfangrl76) March 11, 2021

Matthew McConaughey is thinking about running for Governor of Texas? What are his qualifications? Playing the bongos and driving a fucking Lincoln? I'll go with Beto! — Amy Lynn ✡️🍭🌊 (@AmyAThatcher) March 11, 2021

Matthew McConaughey needs to just keep making those serial killer commercials for Lincoln and stay the heck out of politics. I think we've been there done that with celebrities who think it'd be cool to hold office. — JJ in NH (@JustJoshinNH) March 11, 2021

Matthew McConaughey is considering running for Governor of Texas and here’s his first campaign ad. 🌵 pic.twitter.com/XUAn0QYgtQ — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) March 11, 2021

Matthew McConaughey running for governor of Texas is not alright alright alright. — Dave Matt (@davematt88) March 11, 2021

I admire him as an actor, I know nothing about his politics, but Texas is in deep crisis & needs experienced leadership. Why doesn't he put his effort into supporting a strong Dem like Beto instead. — Rebecca Roberts (@rjeanroberts) March 10, 2021

Matthew McConaughey keeps leaving out what party he'd run for Governor under...I wonder why? — KT (@sloyoroll01973) March 11, 2021

Matthew McConaughey was in Dazed and Confused. The last three Governors of Texas are Dazed and Confused. So he'll fit right in. — JRehling (@JRehling) March 11, 2021

Matthew McConaughey trending under POLITICS? I see it's time to log off for the day pic.twitter.com/nIOhgwhp1R — Laura Brown (@lcbrown91) March 11, 2021

Texas leaders have been making headlines recently. Last month, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) fled the state for Cancun, Mexico, in the middle of a major weather crisis for a beach vacation.

Last week, Texas became the biggest state to lift COVID-19 restrictions by ending its mask mandate and allowing all businesses to operate at full capacity. The top health official in the state said that Gov. Greg Abbott (R) made the decision without consulting with him. Abbott is also up for re-election next year.

McConaughey’s political beliefs have also left some dazed and confused, as he has not made a party affiliation abundantly clear.

In December 2020, the “Dallas Buyers Club” star accused the “illiberal left” of being condescending and arrogant “towards that other 50%” and that the nation should “get aggressively centrist.”

In February 2017, he also urged Americans to embrace Donald Trump as president — although his publicist later told HuffPost that his comments were made prior to the inauguration and before many of Trump’s controversial policies were enacted.

McConaughey also teased the possibility of running for office in November 2020, but later shot it down when pressed by Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show.”