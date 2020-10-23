ENTERTAINMENT

Matthew McConaughey's Son Looks Just Like Him, And We Can't Get Over It

Camila Alves McConaughey, the actor's wife, shared a rare photo of the preteen, and fans couldn't help but remark that he looked "so much like his daddy."

Fans got a peek at Matthew McConaughey’s son, and it looks like the genes in the family run strong: Young Levi looks just like his famous father.

Earlier this week, McConaughey’s wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, shared an Instagram snapshot of herself and the couple’s son, 12-year-old Levi.

“The look on our faces says it all,” the 38-year-old mom of three wrote.

She and Levi were making chocolate chip cookies in the photo.

View this post on Instagram

The look on our faces says it all..the BEST SUGAR FREE chocolate chip cookie skillet recipe from our friend @roccodispirito! 🍪🎉 It's been a week full of celebration with @officiallymcconaughey’s #Greenlights book release so we had an excuse to make this amazing dessert. Judges at home give it a 10/10! Linked the recipe in my stories so you can all try it now! . . 💚💛💚 Nosso olhar diz tudo ... a MELHOR receita de biscoito de chocolate SEM AÇÚCAR feito na frigideira do nosso amigo @roccodispirito! Tem sido uma semana cheia de comemorações, com o lançamento do livro Greenlights Do maridão @officiallymcconaughey então tivemos uma desculpa para fazer essa sobremesa para comemorar !!! Os juízes em casa deram 10/10! Veja a receita nas minhas histórias para que todos possam experimentar agora!

A post shared by Camila Alves McConaughey (@camilamcconaughey) on

Much like the “True Detective” star, Levi shares his dad’s curly hair and seems to have similar bone structure.

Fans on Instagram couldn’t help but acknowledge that father and son look so much alike. 

Perhaps Levi will follow in his father’s footsteps, and the pair will appear in a film together in the future? We’re sure Levi would make a stellar version of a young Matthew McConaughey. Time will tell. 

RELATED...

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Matthew McConaughey Celebrities Entertainment Levi Mcconaughey Camila Alves Mcconaughey