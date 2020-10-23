Matthew McConaughey's Son Looks Just Like Him, And We Can't Get Over It

View this post on Instagram

The look on our faces says it all..the BEST SUGAR FREE chocolate chip cookie skillet recipe from our friend @roccodispirito! 🍪🎉 It's been a week full of celebration with @officiallymcconaughey’s #Greenlights book release so we had an excuse to make this amazing dessert. Judges at home give it a 10/10! Linked the recipe in my stories so you can all try it now! . . 💚💛💚 Nosso olhar diz tudo ... a MELHOR receita de biscoito de chocolate SEM AÇÚCAR feito na frigideira do nosso amigo @roccodispirito! Tem sido uma semana cheia de comemorações, com o lançamento do livro Greenlights Do maridão @officiallymcconaughey então tivemos uma desculpa para fazer essa sobremesa para comemorar !!! Os juízes em casa deram 10/10! Veja a receita nas minhas histórias para que todos possam experimentar agora!