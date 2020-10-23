Matthew McConaughey's Son Looks Just Like Him, And We Can't Get Over It

Fans got a peek at Matthew McConaughey’s son, and it looks like the genes in the family run strong: Young Levi looks just like his famous father.
Earlier this week, McConaughey’s wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, shared an Instagram snapshot of herself and the couple’s son, 12-year-old Levi.
“The look on our faces says it all,” the 38-year-old mom of three wrote.
She and Levi were making chocolate chip cookies in the photo.
Much like the “True Detective” star, Levi shares his dad’s curly hair and seems to have similar bone structure.
Fans on Instagram couldn’t help but acknowledge that father and son look so much alike.
Perhaps Levi will follow in his father’s footsteps, and the pair will appear in a film together in the future? We’re sure Levi would make a stellar version of a young Matthew McConaughey. Time will tell.
