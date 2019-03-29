Disguised Matthew McConaughey Tricks People Into Thinking They're High

Snoop Dogg may have hoodwinked Matthew McConaughey into getting high on the set of their new movie “The Beach Bum.”

But it was McConaughey who was doing the tricking on Thursday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Disguised as Moondog, his character in the film, McConaughey handed out what he claimed were cannabis-infused products to passersby on Hollywood Boulevard. But as host Jimmy Kimmel explained, it was “just a bunch of stuff we bought from the grocery store.”

Folks’ reactions were peculiar to say the least...