Actor Matthew McConaughey, who grew up in the Texas town of Uvalde where a resident killed at least 19 elementary school students and two adults Tuesday, urged Americans to “make small sacrifices” to curb gun violence.

In a tweet early Wednesday, the Oscar winner wrote: “The true call to action now is for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror, and ask ourselves: ‘What is that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state and neighborhood tomorrow?’”

“We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo,” he continued.

McConaughey emphasized that the solution was a nonpartisan issue.

“This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better.”

The “Dallas Buyers Club” star last year considered a challenge to GOP Gov. Greg Abbott, but ultimately decided against it. He didn’t say whether he planned to campaign as a Democrat or Republican.

“As a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership,” he said in November. “It’s a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It is also a path that I’m choosing not to take at this moment.”