What's Hot

Fans Left Shocked, Dismayed After Singer Snubbed From Grammys Tribute

Another Funeral Home Discovers Woman Presumed Dead Is Still Alive

7 Foods You Had No Idea You Can Make In The Microwave

Early Photos Show Devastation In Turkey, Syria After 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake

Why Rival Sides In The Housing Crisis Plaguing Major U.S. Cities Are Considering Peace

Ben Affleck Looking Bored At The Grammys Wins Meme Of The Night

Bonnie Raitt Is As Shocked As The Rest Of The Internet Upon Receiving Her Grammy

The First Pro Bowl Flag Football Game Will Be Remembered For A Hard Hit

Rep. George Santos Now Accused Of Sexually Harassing A Prospective Staffer

Powerful Koch Brothers Political Network Announces It's 'Turning The Page' On Trump

Harry Styles Beats Beyoncé In Grammys Shocker

Pope, Presbyterian, Anglican Leaders Slam Anti-Gay Laws In Plane News Conference

EntertainmentNetflixMatthew McConaugheyElvis Presley

Matthew McConaughey To Voice Elvis Character In New Netflix Cartoon

The Oscar-winning actor will be portraying the King in "Agent Elvis," a Netflix cartoon that reimagines the singer as a spy.
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

The news about Matthew McConaughey’s latest role is rocking the entertainment world.

It seems the Oscar-winning actor has set his sights on portraying singer Elvis Presley.

But McConaughey’s version of the King won’t be anything like the one that propelled Austin Butler to an Oscar nomination this year. Instead, he will be portraying Elvis as a spy for a Netflix animated series, “Agent Elvis.”

The series features a fictionalized Presley giving up his trademark jumpsuit for a jetpack as part of a secret government spy program, according to Variety.

Don’t worry: The King is only moonlighting and continues his day job as a rock star, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Presley’s former wife, Priscilla Presley, is listed as a co-creator of the series with John Eddie, but “Archer” veteran Mike Arnold will be the showrunner and head writer.

The show is set to premiere next month.

You can see the teaser clip here.

McConaughey announced the casting on his Twitter page, adding that “Elvis Presley always dreamed of being a superhero ― now, Priscilla Presley is making his dream a reality!”

Although McConaughey seems excited about playing Elvis, who died in 1977, he might want to take care so he doesn’t suffer like Butler and be unable to get rid of the Elvis voice after the show ends.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

David Moye - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community