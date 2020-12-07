Matthew McConaughey: 'Arrogant' Left Must Learn Value Of Meeting In Middle

Actor Matthew McConaughey may have left fans dazed and confused in a political discussion with podcast host Russell Brand. (Watch the interview below.)

The “Dallas Buyers Club” Oscar winner accused the “illiberal left” of condescending to the right and proposed a scientific approach to meeting in the middle.

Brand, the British comedian, asked McConaughey if he noticed a “condemnation and criticism of what I might describe ordinary working people ... a kind of offhandedness, like, ‘Oh, they’re dumb, they’re voting for Brexit, they’re voting for Trump.’ I don’t like it, and I don’t like to hear it,” Brand said.

McConaughey agreed. “There is a lot [of people] on that illiberal left that absolutely condescend, patronize, and are arrogant towards that other 50%,” he said.

“I’m sure you saw it in our industry when Trump was voted in four years ago,” McConaughey continued. “They were in denial that was real. Some of them were in absolute denial.”

And now, the “Lincoln Lawyer” star asserted, the left shouldn’t expect Trump voters to accept President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

“Looks like Biden’s our guy,” McConaughey said. “Now you’ve got the right that’s in denial, ’cause their side has fake news. And I understand. They’ve been fed fake news. No one knows who the hell to believe, right? So they’re putting down their last bastion of defense.”

McConaughey, a native Texan who recently shot down reports he was pondering a run for governor, doesn’t seem to have disclosed his party affiliation of late. But he insisted a science-backed centrist approach could help heal the rift.

“I wanna say I’ll meet you in the middle,” he told Brand. “I actually think that it’s more of a dare than it’s ever been. ... Let’s get aggressively centrist.” He said reframing it as a dare could appeal to the right.

McConaughey cited get-out-the-vote efforts as an example of ineffective politics. He said many vote campaigns are backed by Democrats and alienate half of the electorate.

“The left is gonna have to understand the science of the values of meet you in the middle,” he said. “... I believe there is science to it.”