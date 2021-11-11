Matthew McConaughey Now Says 1 Of His Kids Is Vaccinated

McConaughey continued: “What is NOT true, and insinuated with the clickbait headlines since, is that I am against vaccinating children at all. This is false. In fact, our eldest 13-year-old son Levi is fully vaccinated for COVID-19.”

“I appreciate the ear and clarity, just keep livin.′ ” concluded McConaughey, who said he is vaccinated and has promoted the national inoculation effort. The actor’s other children are a son, 8, and a daughter, 11. He didn’t mention them in his Instagram statement.

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy pushed back after McConaughey’s interview, telling CNN “this is an opportunity to protect our kids” and “COVID is not harmless in our children.”