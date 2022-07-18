Matthew Modine Hits Trump With Scathing 'Stranger Things' Comparison

Actor Matthew Modine said his “Stranger Things” character is guilty of “mental slavery” for what he’s done to the children on the show, and that’s “an unforgivable crime.”
But he told Vulture that Donald Trump is at least in some ways worse.
Warning: “Stranger Things 4” spoilers ahead.
In the show’s fourth season, Modine’s Dr. Martin Brenner ― aka “Papa” to the children ― seeks forgiveness from Eleven as he appears to die.
He doesn’t get it.
Modine said that if Eleven had granted him that forgiveness, Brenner “would spend the remaining days of his life knowing he had been forgiven but having to accept responsibility for what he did.”
He added:
“Do you think Donald Trump is able to sleep at night with a clear conscience? Or does he have to sedate himself and become a psychopathic liar in order to justify the behavior and the things that he’s done? Well, maybe he is. That’s a bad example. [Laughs.] I think Dr. Brenner is a more moral person than that, and he’d have to spend his final days acknowledging and accepting responsibility for the pain he caused. That’s the real nightmare — not being able to escape your thoughts and the things you’ve seen or done.”
Modine also speculated on how his character could return to the series with three key questions about Papa.