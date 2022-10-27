Matthew Perry Apologizes For Hating On The Internet's Boyfriend In New Memoir

“Friends” actor Matthew Perry has apologized for taking shots at beloved movie star Keanu Reeves in his memoir, including wondering why Reeves still “walks among us” amid the deaths of other celebrities, Deadline reported.

Perry, in excerpts of his upcoming book “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” takes multiple swipes at Reeves, according to Page Six.

Advertisement

“Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?” Perry asked in the book, set for release next week.

Perry also brought up Reeves’ name in a reference to the death of “Saturday Night Live” star Chris Farley.

“I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out. Keanu Reeves walks among us,” he wrote.

Perry, in a statement to Deadline on Wednesday, apologized for the references.

“I’m actually a big fan of Keanu,” he said. “I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead.”

Advertisement