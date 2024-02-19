Matthew Perry Left Out Of BAFTAs 'In Memoriam' Segment

Fans spoke out on behalf of Matthew Perry after the late “Friends” star was omitted from the EE BAFTA Film Awards’ “In Memoriam” segment on Sunday night.
“Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham performed Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time” during the remembrance portion of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards.
Followers were shocked that Perry wasn’t included in the tribute, as he was both a film and television actor.
Many took to Twitter to express their discontent.
“Where was @MatthewPerry in the tributes to those who have died?” one follower wrote, calling him “one of the most talented actors of his generation.”
“Shockingly bad BAFTA! Matthew was a film actor too!” another fan added.
The BAFTA Twitter account quickly responded to followers’ discontent on Sunday.
When one fan said, “No Matthew Perry?” in response to a tweet about the segment, the account clarified when the late actor would be honored.
“Matthew Perry will be remembered in this year’s TV Awards ceremony,” the @BAFTA account answered, and redirected followers to the “In Memory Of...” link on its webpage.
The BAFTA Television Awards are set to air in May.
Perry was found dead at his Los Angeles home in October at age 54.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner later determined that the actor died from the “acute effects of ketamine,” according to a news release shared in December.
