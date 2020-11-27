Could Matthew Perry's Confirmation Of His Engagement BE Any Cuter?

Oh. My. God.

“Friends” star Matthew Perry is engaged to his long-term girlfriend Molly Hurwitz.

The actor, 51, confirmed the news to People on Thursday with a sweet compliment about his future wife, who is 29.

“I decided to get engaged,” Perry told the magazine. “Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

It’s not clear how Perry proposed to Hurwitz, a literary manager whom he reportedly began dating in 2018. His representatives did not immediately reply to HuffPost’s request for further information. Perry has not posted about the engagement on his Twitter or Instagram accounts.

But it hints at a busy 2021 for the star. Earlier this month, Perry revealed on Twitter that the highly anticipated “Friends” reunion had been “rescheduled for the beginning of March.”

Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it! — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) November 12, 2020

HBO Max postponed the taping of the special in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Perry and co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are reportedly each receiving $3 million to $4 million for the gig.