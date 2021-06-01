'Friends' Reunion Director Slams 'Unkind' Remarks About Matthew Perry

The “Friends” reunion brought on some not-so-nice chatter about Matthew Perry, and director Ben Winston has zero time for it.

Winston, who pitched the idea for the “Friends” reunion that ultimately premiered on HBO Max last week, spoke candidly with The Hollywood Reporter’s podcast “TV’s Top 5” on Friday about the response to Perry’s appearance on the special.

While the actor who played Chandler Bing has long been open about his struggles with substance abuse and forays into rehab facilities over the years, many questioned whether Perry was “okay” after the reunion as he rarely spoke during it.

I really hope Matthew Perry is doing okay 💛 #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/OYWDihokHW — 𝑺𝒉𝒓𝒂𝒗𝒂𝒏𝒊𝒊 ☁️ (@ShravaniiJ) May 28, 2021

One thing that made me sad watching the Friends Reunion was seeing how unhappy Matthew Perry looked. Chandler is my all time favourite TV show character and to see the man who played the character like that really breaks my heart. I hope he's okay. — vikarworld (@vikarworld) May 28, 2021

I wish people would leave Matthew Perry alone and stop talking shit about his appearance. The dude has been through so much and struggled with addiction, especially when filming Friends so him even doing that reunion was obviously hard for him. Have some compassion. — Damon Fizzy␌ (@deefizzy) May 28, 2021

When asked about Perry’s health and whether he’s OK, Winston assured The Hollywood Reporter that Perry was “great.”

“People can sometimes just be unkind. I wish they weren’t. I loved working with him. He’s a brilliantly funny man and I thought he had some great one-liners in the show,” he explained. “I felt just happy and lucky to be in his presence and directing him on something like this.”

Echoing those sentiments, “Friends” producer Kevin Bright told The Hollywood Reporter in a separate interview that it “was great seeing” Perry and “what people say is what people say.”

“I think he’s OK. He seems stronger and better since the last time I saw him, and excited about going forward,” he shared.

Representatives for Perry did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Need help with substance use disorder or mental health issues? In the U.S., call 800-662-HELP (4357) for the SAMHSA National Helpline.