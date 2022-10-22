Matthew Perry Says Why He Was 'Grateful' To Jennifer Aniston Amid Addiction Battle

“Friends” star Matthew Perry recently shared how his former co-star Jennifer Aniston supported him during his past battle with alcohol and drug addiction.

In a trailer for an interview with Diane Sawyer on ABC News published Friday, Perry said he experienced a “scary moment” when Aniston once confronted him about his drinking.

“She says, ‘We know you are drinking,’” Sawyer stated to Perry regarding Aniston’s words at the time.

“Yeah, imagine how scary of a moment that was,” he responded. “She was the one who reached out the most. I’m really grateful to her for that.”

Aniston and Perry starred alongside Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc in the hit Emmy-winning sitcom, which ran from 1994 to 2004.

Perry, 53, opened up about his alcoholism and opioid addiction struggles while filming the show and beyond in his new memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” He told People in a cover story published Wednesday that his alcohol addiction emerged when he was cast in “Friends” in his mid-twenties.

He also told the publication that he nearly died in 2018 after his colon burst from opioid overuse. He was in a coma for two weeks and spent five months in the hospital.

“The doctors told my family that I had a 2% chance to live,“ he said.

Perry’s full interview with Sawyer will air on Oct. 28 on ABC. It will also be available to stream on Hulu.