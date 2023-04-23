What's Hot

Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond Files For Bankruptcy Protection

Disneyland Dragon Catches Fire During 'Fantasmic' Evening Spectacular

Ex-Cop Kim Potter To Be Freed After Serving 16 Months For Killing Daunte Wright

Lionel Richie's Daughter Marries Music Exec In Chic South Of France Ceremony

How Prince Louis' 5th Birthday Photos Broke From Family Tradition

Kansas City Mayor Says Ralph Yarl Shooting Shows ‘Fetishization Of Guns’

Twitter Users Rejoice After Zendaya’s ‘Last Minute’ Coachella Performance

NBCUniversal CEO Shell Ousted Over ‘inappropriate Conduct’

Dozens Of Bodies Dug Up In Cult Investigation Of Pastor In Kenya

Entertainmentmemoirkeanu reeves matthew perry

Matthew Perry Vows To Take 'Stupid' Keanu Reeves Diss Out Of His Memoir

The "Friends" actor admitted his comments about Keanu were "mean" and uncalled for.
Kelby Vera

Senior Reporter

Matthew Perry says the comments about Keanu Reeves will be removed from future editions of his book, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.”

The “Friends” actor admitted he’d done a “stupid thing” by slighting “The Matrix” star in his memoir, which was published in November 2022.

During an appearance at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on Saturday, Variety reported Perry telling audiences, “I said a stupid thing. It was a mean thing to do.”

Matthew Perry speaks during the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on Saturday.
Matthew Perry speaks during the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on Saturday.
Dania Maxwell via Getty Images

Offering some explanation, he added, “I pulled his name because I live on the same street. Any future versions of the book will not have his name in it.”

In the memoir, which chronicles Perry’s struggles with stardom and substance abuse, the actor clumsily muses about stars who left the world too soon.

“Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?” it reads.

Perry returns to the thought again while writing about Chris Farley’s 1997 death in the book.

Keanu Reeves arrives at the Oscars on Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Keanu Reeves arrives at the Oscars on Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss via Associated Press

After publication, the sitcom star made a quick about face, telling the media, “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead.”

At the event, Perry revealed he has only “publicly” said sorry to the “John Wick” actor.

“If I run into the guy, I’ll apologize. It was just stupid,” he reasoned.

The “17 Again” actor said writing his story was a cathartic process.

“It came pouring out of me, the painful stuff, hospitals, rehabs, all of this stuff, it poured out of me,” he said. “It went really quickly.”

Go To Homepage
Kelby Vera - Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter

Popular in the Community