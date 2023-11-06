'Friends' Guest Star Says She And Matthew Perry Rehearsed Fateful Scene He Axed

LOADING ERROR LOADING

A “Friends” guest star whose character was to have an affair with Matthew Perry’s Chandler Bing said Perry nixed the scene the day before filming it. (Watch the video below.)

“I was told that [he] went to the writers and said the audience will never forgive him for cheating on Monica (played by Courteney Cox), which he was probably right,” Lisa Cash told TMZ in an interview posted early Monday. “That would have changed possibly the course of the show and his character.”

Cash said they had fully rehearsed the scene for a 1999 episode set in Las Vegas. After Chandler and Monica had a fight, a solo Chandler was to order room service and connect so well with the server to be played by Cash that they had a tryst.

Cash was grateful to be given a lesser part as a flight attendant but did wonder how her original role might have affected her career. “It could have been kind of a game-changer,” she said.

Cash has logged 18 credits, according to IMDB, but potentially breaking up one of sitcom history’s most prominent couples would certainly have granted her notoriety.

As for the time she practiced the scene with Perry, she called the late actor “likable and welcoming and made me feel at ease. .. I had fun doing the scene with him.”

Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his home on Oct. 28. HuffPost has reached out to “Friends” producers for comment.