'Friends' Star Matthew Perry And Fiancée Molly Hurwitz Split

“Friends” star Matthew Perry has split from fiancée Molly Hurwitz, seven months after they got engaged.

“Sometimes things just don’t work out, and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best,” Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom, told People on Tuesday.

The announcement came just days after the broadcast of the “Friends” reunion show on HBO Max, during which some viewers noted how Perry hardly spoke.

Ben Winston, who directed the special, sprang to the defense of the actor, who has openly documented his struggles with substance abuse, saying he was “great.”

Perry, 51, confirmed his engagement to Hurwitz, a literary manager, who is 29, in November. They reportedly began dating in 2018.

“I decided to get engaged,” Perry told People at the time. “Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”