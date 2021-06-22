Matthew Perry Once Very Awkwardly Declined To Make Out With Sarah Paulson

Could Matthew Perry be any more awkward?

Sarah Paulson shared a hilarious, Perry-filled tale of utter rejection on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Monday night.

Paulson’s story — which, if it were an episode of television, could easily be titled “The One Where Chandler Says ‘No Thanks’” — took place at a “make-out party” thrown by the late Carrie Fisher, according to the 46-year-old “Ratched” star. (The event, Paulson explained, was inspired by and named after the late author Gore Vidal, whose shindigs in Italy were the stuff of legend.)

Paulson told Kimmel that the guests, who included Shirley MacLaine and (maybe) Queen Latifah, were asked to draw names from a hat and “make out with whomever you pulled out of a hat.”

“And Matthew Perry pulled my name out of the hat and then promptly left the room,” Paulson said.

When Kimmel asked Paulson how she knew Perry pulled her name, Paulson said Perry himself confirmed it by saying “I got you.”

Paulson then suggested that she and Perry kiss, she told Kimmel. “He was like, ‘No.’”

The “American Crime Story” star said she thinks Perry didn’t want to lock lips with her because they already “knew each other a little bit” through a mutual friend.

But Paulson said she finally got some sweet Bing action when she and Perry played romantic partners on “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” in the early 2000s.

“And then I got my kiss!” Paulson said. “I got several kisses! And boy, did he regret not taking me up on it back at ‘Gore Vidal’s Make-Out Party.’”

Now we’re just wondering if Paulson met her partner Holland Taylor at a Fisher make-out party as well...