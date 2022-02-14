Quarterback Matthew Stafford overcame the pressure to lead the Los Angeles Rams to victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Then he endured a confetti onslaught from his daughters. (Watch it below.)

The girls were adorably relentless and Stafford stayed in the dad pocket, even returning fire.

The kids treated the Rams’ SoFi Stadium like it was their own playground ― ’cause it kinda was.

They also got a ride on a stadium golf cart.

It wasn’t Disneyland, which is about 30 miles away, but for their father, it was probably like heaven.

Stafford made three playoff appearances for the Detroit Lions in 12 mostly losing seasons before being traded to the Rams in 2021. So, Stafford and wife Kelly uprooted their twins Sawyer and Chandler, now, 4; Hunter, 3; and Tyler, 19 months, for a chance at winning a title.

They all landed happily ever after in a pile of victory confetti at the Super Bowl.

Oh yeah, they’re also going to Disneyland.

Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly celebrate with their family after the big game. FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images