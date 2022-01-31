Rams Fans Thank Their Stars That Matthew Stafford Is The QB, Not Jared Goff

The Los Angeles Rams’ 20-17 comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game on Sunday left many fans thankful for a trade the Rams made a year ago to the day.
That was when the team dealt its inconsistent quarterback, Jared Goff, plus two first-round draft picks and a third-rounder to the Detroit Lions for longtime quarterback Matthew Stafford.
The risky move paid off big time for LA. Stafford rallied the Rams from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl, which will be played in their home stadium on Feb. 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
As for Goff, who was the quarterback on the Rams’ 2019 Super Bowl team that managed just 3 points in a loss to the Patriots, he finished his first year in the Motor City with the 24th best quarterback rating on a Lions team that went 3-13-1.
Jubilant Rams fans and others bluntly reminded him: