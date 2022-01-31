Rams Fans Thank Their Stars That Matthew Stafford Is The QB, Not Jared Goff

The Los Angeles Rams’ 20-17 comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game on Sunday left many fans thankful for a trade the Rams made a year ago to the day.

That was when the team dealt its inconsistent quarterback, Jared Goff, plus two first-round draft picks and a third-rounder to the Detroit Lions for longtime quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The risky move paid off big time for LA. Stafford rallied the Rams from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl, which will be played in their home stadium on Feb. 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Matthew Stafford waves to the crowd after leading the Rams to victory over the 49ers, winning a berth in the Super Bowl. Christian Petersen via Getty Images

As for Goff, who was the quarterback on the Rams’ 2019 Super Bowl team that managed just 3 points in a loss to the Patriots, he finished his first year in the Motor City with the 24th best quarterback rating on a Lions team that went 3-13-1.

Jubilant Rams fans and others bluntly reminded him:

Jared Goff watching Stafford take the Rams to the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/db4kGDIszf — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 31, 2022

remember when people said matt stafford wasn’t an upgrade over jared goff lmaaaao what a time to be alive — Linda™ (@Lindellions) January 31, 2022

Jared Goff somewhere like pic.twitter.com/Jnf92u8itM — Bex (@BexMix_41) January 31, 2022

Jared Goff at home like… pic.twitter.com/7LaOW1TNEx — Trai Essex (@TraiDay79) January 31, 2022

Jared Goff watching his old team go to the super bowl after making his $25M this year pic.twitter.com/Ib0BbQlAwL — Jordo (@TheJordo_) January 31, 2022

Jared Goff from the top of the stands watching https://t.co/MDo3t6yW2y pic.twitter.com/gOH7EnS7ho — Trade Westbrook (@_Dirt_McGirt_) January 31, 2022

The Rams went big for an elite QB and will be making a Super Bowl appearance the first season after the trade.



Down 17-7 to end up winning the game that gets you in the SB is why you get rid of Jared Goff to acquire Matthew Stafford. pic.twitter.com/igHumustfC — 3rd & Juan (@3rdnJuan) January 31, 2022

Jared Goff looking at Matt Stafford right now pic.twitter.com/F8X11QKWbJ — Isaac K. Lee (@IsaacKLee) January 31, 2022

Exactly a year ago today, the Rams paid a high price for Matthew Stafford:



➖ Two first rounders, One third-rounder

➖ Jared Goff

➖ Over $20 million in Year 1



He's taking LA to the Super Bowl in their own stadium. pic.twitter.com/aC5Ll4CKtO — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 31, 2022

I am still old enough to remember when DeMarcus Lawrence said he was going to take Jared Goff’s soul in the 2018 NFC Divisional Round 😂 pic.twitter.com/BFHuKi7XZi — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) January 24, 2022