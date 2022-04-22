Singer-songwriter Matthew West says his new song "Wonderful Life" is a tribute to a longtime fan who died in 2020. Sean Hagwell

Since the early days of his career, Matthew West has set out to write and record songs that are “more than just three-minute pieces of music,” and he’s hopeful his latest release fulfills that pledge once again.

On Friday, the Nashville singer-songwriter unveiled the music video for “Wonderful Life,” his latest track. He wrote the song after corresponding with Ronald Janca, a Texas-based fan, over Zoom in 2020. Three years earlier, Janca had been diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).

Also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, ALS attacks nerve cells responsible for controlling muscles and progresses quickly. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, most patients die within three to five years of an ALS diagnosis.

“I figured I would play his favorite song and maybe encourage him during his final days, but Ron had other plans,” West, a five-time Grammy nominee, recalled. “He spent the entire call encouraging me, and I was left almost speechless. Little did he know that at that time, I was really discouraged, but I was struck by his words and the thought that this guy was fighting his own battle, yet was able to see beyond it to speak life to me during mine.”

Catch the music video for “Wonderful Life” below.

Janca died shortly after that exchange. After learning of his fan’s passing, West immediately began writing the lyrics of “Wonderful Life” in tribute. The song’s video comprises footage of West’s Zoom call with Janca, as well as archival photos of Janca with his friends and family.

While “Wonderful Life” was inspired by his experience meeting Janca, West hopes listeners from all walks of life will be able to relate to its message.

“No one gets to escape the hard stuff, but there is good stuff to be discovered even in the hard stuff,” he said. “Squeeze every ounce of life out of the one life you get. That’s what Ron did.”

West, who has collaborated with Rascal Flatts, Carly Pearce and other artists throughout his career, is releasing “Wonderful Life” ahead of ALS Awareness Month in May. The song is part of his forthcoming “concept project” that will also include his current single, “Me on Your Mind.” In September, he intends to release a new book.

The musician’s latest works are the result of nearly two years of unexpected downtime due to COVID-19, during which he poured himself into writing.

“I remember thinking: ‘Just because the tour bus is parked, I’ve got to find a way to keep moving forward,’” West said. “Perspective is a powerful thing, and when you take the perspective that so many people around you are fighting a hard battle, you have less time to focus on your own troubles and more of a desire to be a light for someone else during their darkest times.”

“That kind of perspective leads us to a true sense of purpose in our lives,” he added. “These past couple years have taught me that, and so much more.”