BlanQuil 12-pound weighted blanket

When it's frigid outside, the first thing you want to do when you get home is wrap up in a big, warm blanket. This weighted blanket is 12 pounds and measures 48 by 72 inches. And you won't have to worry if gets dirty or you spill something on it; it's built with a removable, machine washable duvet cover. Available in gray and navy blue with free silver service shipping.